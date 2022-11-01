The South Sydney Rabbitohs' deal with Dubbo has come to an end, leaving the city's hopes of an NRL match in 2023 all but lost.
After hosting matches in 2021 and 2022 respectively, South Sydney's deal with Dubbo has now expired with the club looking elsewhere for venues next year.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said losing an NRL game after the success of the deal which was announced in 2020, will be a big thing for the city.
"We have lost the Rabbitohs, unfortunately, that was something I was hoping wouldn't happen," he said.
"(Dubbo Regional) council was not willing to commit to offering the Bunnies another game before they played their second game.
"I think the Rabbitohs were keen to get another couple of years signed up before that game but the council didn't want to do that.
"I probably pushed for that to happen but the council weren't able to commit."
After reporting a $67,000 loss in Souths' clash against the Canberra Raiders this year, the council decided they would consider the delivery of an NRL event in a multi-year agreement with a club.
The state government chipped in $150,000 each year to help attract South Sydney to Dubbo while the council covered the remaining $200,000.
South Sydney lost both their games at Apex Oval against Penrith and Canberra respectively, a decision Mr Saunders believes may have helped the club decide to not return next year.
"The Rabbitohs have come back and said given they've had two losses in a row, it is difficult for them from the football side of things to convince the coaching staff that it is a good location for them," he said.
"From the other management and social side of things, I think they have been extremely happy with Souths Cares and all of the work they do.
"I'm hoping we can maintain some of those linkages but unfortunately the Rabbits won't be coming back in 2023."
Now the Rabbitohs are against coming to Dubbo, Mr Saunders admitted the other 16 NRL clubs have been pretty blunt on their thoughts about travelling out west.
"I've been working with the NRL around a variety of other clubs, no other clubs at the moment are looking at travelling," he said.
"We have done a deal with Manly to play at Mudgee again next year so that's a definite but there are no other clubs who are willing and able to travel to Dubbo."
It isn't all bad news for footy fans in Dubbo with Manly Sea Eagles once again returning to Mudgee while Bathurst will host the back-to-back defending premier Penrith Panthers in 2023.
Given Dubbo is now seemingly off the NRL's radar in terms of hosting a match, Mr Saunders believes other avenues could be explored to give fans a professional fixture.
"I have had some early discussions with the NRL who are working on the draw for next year and I'm hoping we can attract an NRLW game to Dubbo," he said.
"We've got a pretty significant league, league tag and touch competitions here, we've also got some representative players to come out of this part of the world."
"It's something a little bit different and I think it would be a great fit. I've had some really good discussions with the NRL, about even possibly getting maybe even a doubleheader of NRLW but again it's very early days.
"They are in the process of doing the men's draw then they will move on to the women's.
"But Dubbo is certainly on the list of being one of the possibilities and a probability of being able to host a round."
