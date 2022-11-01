Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Dubbo will not host an NRL game in 2023 after South Sydney's deal with the city ended

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 1 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campbell Graham and the South Sydney Rabbitohs won't return to Dubbo in 2023. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The South Sydney Rabbitohs' deal with Dubbo has come to an end, leaving the city's hopes of an NRL match in 2023 all but lost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.