Dubbo Touch Association president Neil Webster has admitted they are looking at new ways to hold their regular summer competitions after wet weather has cancelled several rounds already.
Originally planned to commence on October 10, Monday night mixed and junior competitions have now gone four weeks without a round due to wet weather as well as the grounds being affected by the rain.
Webster said after a fourth consecutive abandoned round, the committee are looking at new ways they could possibly host games.
"We will look at things like backing up games where we can towards the back end of the season," he said.
"They might have a double round instead of a single, we do want to try and do something.
"Another option we are looking at is possibly putting finals on a Saturday, there are so many ideas being bounced around."
The committee will meet again later this week to make a decision on how they will approach next week's games and Webster said they've already got some ideas set in stone.
"To give you an example, last week we got together and planned for Monday with only half the fields in a state we can play on," he said.
"We put in extra time slots so we could run later in the night, just so we can try and get the rounds through but with the rain, on Monday it just wasn't possible.
"We are getting together again this week, from there we will plan for next Monday."
Earlier this month, John McGrath Ovals where Dubbo Touch are based were underwater after the Macquarie River rose dramatically.
While Mondays have been wet and unplayable, Webster said the association is feeling lucky they have got some touch football in.
"It's just a wet time, we've tried to change things around a bit so we can play," he said.
"We've been lucky on Wednesday and Friday because we've been able to play a couple of times.
"It's just been Monday night which is our biggest night."
Last week, the association posted an update via their Facebook page, stating they were planning on moving to Lady Cutler Ovals to play, something Webster now knows would be a big move.
"We've also looked at moving away to other ovals in town," he said.
"It's such a big operation because you need to mark fields in town, they get surveyed and then marked.
"You have to work from a different place to normal and if you moved you would have to be there for at least a month to make it worthwhile.
"You are between a rock and a hard place, we are just trying to get people playing again. Monday is also our juniors and mixed competitions which are pretty big."
With the weather being out of their control, Webster said Dubbo Touch is doing all it can to keep people in the loop.
"We are trying to tell players, parents, participants and referees what we are doing to keep them informed," he said.
"That way they are now we are trying to do everything we can to get back on the field.
"Looking forward to next week hopefully we can get some dry days so we can play."
