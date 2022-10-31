There's hope the Western Women's Regional League can be expanded next season after the Dubbo Rams finished champions of the 2022 competition on Saturday night.
The Rams produced a rousing second-half effort away from home against the Orange Eagles and ran out 105-75 winners.
That result, combined with a tie with Bathurst and a win over Gilgandra, put the Rams at the top of the ladder at the conclusion of the three-round competition.
It also capped a stellar year for a number of under 18s players from Dubbo, who were part of the open-age side after finishing champions of their age group in the Western Junior League for 2022.
"The majority of the open girls are the under 18 girls and obviously after winning the under 18 league this is a nice sealing point for them," Rams coach Jarrad Klose said.
"I know it was only three weeks but I know it made the girls feel really good to be able to see that success at the next level."
It was also satisfying for Klose and his players given the lack of opportunities for female basketball players in the region once they finish their junior careers.
Fielding a team in the Waratah League - something the Rams have done in the past - is a major commitment and involves regularly traveling to places like Sydney and the South Coast for matches.
No western area side competed in the Waratah League in the Women's or Youth Women's division this year, meaning the Western Women's Regional League was the only outlet.
"It's great to get something out this way in the Central West area for the older girls," Klose said.
"Once they hit 18 there isn't anything for them to progress to unless they move away. A lot move away to uni but for the others who stick around there isn't anything for them to do after they finish their rep career at 18.
"Having this competition is really good."
As pleased as he was to be a part of the league this year, Klose is hopeful it can be bigger and better next year.
"I'd like to see it evolve into something a bit longer than three or four weeks," he said.
"Maybe include finals and have some return legs...to give every team the ability to play at home.
"We were lucky that we had two home games this time around and our supporters were massive for us in the Bathurst and Gil games. They were vocal and behind us the whole way and that makes a massive impact, especially on the younger girls who aren't used to that.
"Extending the season generates more basketball and that's what we want.
"Last year Lithgow was a part of it but I don't think they could field a team this year. It was good Gil was able to but I hope the plan, moving forward, is to expand and get more teams involved."
There wasn't a huge home crowd cheering the Rams on in the final round at Orange, but it didn't matter in the end.
Orange held a tight 24-23 lead after the first quarter before Dubbo turned it on to be up 49-32 at half-time.
Dubbo continued its momentum to be ahead 71-53 at the third quarter before running away with the result in the final stanza.
"We are stoked, that third quarter it was just so good...we were just unstoppable," Rams young gun Aaliyah Hargreaves said after the win.
Klose was unable to make the trip to Orange on Saturday but was getting constant updates and was proud of what he heard each time.
Ainsley Holmes was again a standout for the Rams, dropping 28 points in the win, while Japanese players Ai Matsumoto and Shiho Yamazaki also delivered.
The pair have been among the Rams' best all season after appearing at the first training session as relative unknowns.
"Those three just worked really well. Halle Sutcliffe was amazing on defence, as she was all year for the under 18s as well. Those four, 100 per cent," Klose said.
"They're all guards. I'm not taking anything away from the bigs, I'm a big myself, but our fast-paced game was all around those four girls."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
