Round four of the RSL Kelly Cup was all about Dave McAlister and CYMS Green.
In a performance that will be hard to top this season, McAlister destroyed the Newtown Strikers' bowling attack on his way to a sensational 114 not out.
More on that effort, plus the other standout performances from the weekend's third grade action, is here in our Team of the Week.
The simplest of selections. The left-hander, a former first-grade regular, was at his attacking best at Lady Cutler South B on Saturday and is the only player to be selected in the TOTW twice early in the season.
The smaller boundaries played into his favour and McAlister blasted 114 not out from just 59 balls in a brilliant performance.
It led CYMS Green to 0/173 - Andrew Moreton posted a steady 33 not out from 74 balls down the other end - and the Strikers were knocked over for 169 in reply.
It might not have been as aggressive as McAlister's knock, but Jay Kelly's was just as important for his side on Saturday,
Kelly carried his bat for the Newtown Tigers on Saturday, making 70 not out from 122 balls.
Proving his innings was crucial was the fact the next best score for the Tigers in their total of 9/143 from 40 overs was just 14.
The Tigers' total proved enough as Macquarie was bowled out for 131 in reply.
A second selection in as many weeks for the Rhinos all-rounder. This time it's in the RSL Kelly Cup though after 5/17 for the Newtown Ducks in the RSL Pinnington Cup round one.
He delivered with the bat on Saturday, making 49 for the Rhinos in their win over Rugby.
Islam's effort was the top score in the Rhinos' total of 135 and he then jagged 1/12 from six overs as Rugby was rolled for just 69.
The CYMS White all-rounder fell agonisingly short of the second century of the round on Saturday.
Braithwaite was seemingly set to score triple figures but was dismissed for 99 in CYMS White's big win over the Newtown Kings.
While it wasn't a century, it was still a top knock and he then chimed in with 1/27 with the new ball as the Kings could only manage 113 in reply to CYMS White's 254.
It's a CYMS White double in the middle of the order.
Neill had one of the best seats in the house as he sat at one end and watched Braithwaite do his thing at the other. But he also did a fine job himself, making 35 in support before dominating with the ball.
The CYMS White captain bagged a great 5/13 from eight overs to help get his side's season up and running after a loss in the previous fixture.
A runout ruined any chance of the Newtown Rhinos all-rounder having a big impact with the bat on Saturday, but Joy still made his presence felt with the ball.
In a big win over Rugby, Joy took 3/9 from six overs to ensure the pressure with the ball never waivered.
The Joy-led Rhinos attack knocked over Rugby for just 69 to score a strong 66-run victory.
Aman Thapa batted at number eight for the Strikers on Saturday but his performance lands him a promotion in our side.
While his side was blasted off the field by a McAlister-led CYMS Green, Thapa made a valiant 57 not out from 50 balls in his side's defeat.
His 0/19 from three overs doesn't jump off the page at all but against a side that belted 0/173 it was a tough day for all the Strikers bowlers.
How bad might have the Kings' day been on Saturday if it wasn't for Rajat Choudhary?
He took three wickets as CYMS White pummelled 254 and then he came to the rescue late on with the bat and hit 42 from number nine to add some respectability to the score.
His side was 7/38 at one point and staring down the barrel of an almighty defeat but Choudhary helped the Kings to 113.
Sometimes you don't need much time to make an impact in a cricket game.
That was the case for Ben Luck on Saturday, who took 4/2 from just two overs in his side's comfortable win over Narromine.
Colts were already on top when Luck was thrown the ball and he tore through the middle and lower order to knock over Narromine for just 79.
Colts then cruised to the total with six wickets and more than 25 overs to spare.
Brad Turner's efforts with the new ball were a big reason Macquarie scored such a strong win over South Dubbo on Saturday.
Turner took a hugely impressive 3/5 from his eight overs as the Blues knocked over Souths for just 67.
After taking 1/11 from six overs in a round one win for his side, Turner is quickly establishing himself one of the more economical and more dangerous bowlers in the competition.
If there's cult heroes in Dubbo cricket then 'BC' is towards the top of the list. The veteran just keeps on keeping on.
Still a threat with the new ball, Carroll took three wickets on Saturday while allowing just two runs to be scored from his eight overs. Evergreen areas.
He helped knock over the Newtown Strikers for 149 after his side posted 0/173.
