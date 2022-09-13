The anticipation is building ahead of Dubbo hosting the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference next year.
In February 2023, hundreds of the best touch footballers from across the state will meet in Dubbo to take part in the four-day event.
On Tuesday, representatives from NSW Touch were at Lady Cutler Ovals to inspect where the tournament will take place and they were impressed by what Dubbo has to offer them.
NSW Touch general manager Dean Russell is confident the travelling teams will be keen to show their skills in Dubbo when the tournament begins on February 24..
"We are really pleased with what we have seen so far and the working relationship with (Dubbo Regional) Council," he said.
"It's a great venue, there is plenty of space and we are going to be able to accommodate 10,000 to 12,000 people who will come to the region.
"They will be here for four days, they will be here for touch but also filling out cafes, hotels and all the shops.
"It is a really exciting time for us after all our sport has endured over the last 12 months with COVID-19 and weather conditions."
It was weather conditions which brought the carnival to Dubbo for 2023 after NSW Touch opted to move the event from its usual location on the eastern seaboard.
Russell is hoping the rain stays away from Dubbo next February after flooding and heavy downpours ruined this year's event.
"We've had an unfortunate ride with this particular event over the last couple of years," he said.
"We've copped some pretty bad weather conditions where we haven't been able to complete the event over the last two years.
"So our board took the brave step to find a new venue for the last year of the current cycle and we reached out to a number of different LGAs (local government areas) who fitted into the criteria.
"Dubbo's bid was an outstanding bid and one we couldn't pass up."
The host city itself will be well represented and Dubbo Touch Association president Neil Webster said the organisation are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome some of the best players in the country.
"We are really happy to receive the event, it's a massive carnival and we are really looking forward to it," he said.
"Everyone is really excited to participate in the carnival and to have it here in Dubbo on your home ground is massive.
"We are actually trialling the kids now, there is just that much interest.
"So we will have teams in most of the age divisions from under 10s through to under 18s."
After several years travelling to coastal venues for the tournament, Webster believes it is a reward for all the hard work done by all those involved in Dubbo Touch to be able to host the venue.
"To have it here in Dubbo is just so good for our kids, parents, coaches, managers and the whole organisation," he said.
"It's a step up for our kids, they are playing in the local competition here but to go and play Junior State Cup is the pinnacle of junior touch.
"You are playing against the best of the best."
Teams from across the state including the Central West, Sydney, Central Coast, Hunter and Mid North Coast will all be at the event next year.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
