Fusion Heat has booked themselves a spot in yet another Dubbo Netball A Grade Grand Final after defeating St Groovers on Saturday.
Heavy rain meant water sat on top of the Nita McGrath courts, which forced teams to adjust, something Heat did well in their 67-24 win.
Heat star Hannah Allen said the team were fired up to try and make another grand final.
"It was good (to win), the different conditions weren't what we usually have to play in," she said.
"It was heavy rain the whole time but adjusted to that well and knew we had to win after the week before.
"We knew we needed to get the job done so we did."
Following a loss in the major semi-final a week earlier, the Heat side found themselves in the unfamiliar position of having to play a sudden-death finals match.
With their season on the line, Allen is confident the side stood up and produced one of their best wins of the year.
"We were hungry going into that game and I think it helps this week coming off a good win on the weekend," she said.
Players have come and gone from the squad over the past few years especially, including Allen.
READ ALSO:
This year's squad in particular is a mix of youth and experience which has Allen excited for what the future holds for the team.
"There are a few of us who have probably been there for the last five or six years," she said.
"Then last year and this year we've brought in quite a number of new girls who can hopefully keep the legacy going."
Allen along with Bec Weekes have become senior members of the Heat outfit albeit at a young age, and watching the young stars' development is something the older players enjoy.
"Essentially I came into the team at their age, around 16 or 17," she said.
"To see that we've been able to keep it going and remain the same team with these younger girls coming through (is good)."
Heat will now take on the Narromine Hawks in the competition's grand final on Saturday and the game is likely to be another epic encounter between the two clubs.
The Hawks have defeated the Heat twice this season, including in their last meeting and Allen knows the decider will be one to watch.
"It's always a really good game against Narromine, it's a tough game," she said.
"But there is a friendly competition which is nice."
Having won several competitions in the past, Allen is no stranger to experiencing a winning feeling on grand final day and she is hopeful her younger teammates can get the opportunity to do so as well.
"It would mean a lot (to win) because they had to cancel the competition last year because of COVID-19 with all the lockdowns," she said.
"To be able to give these young girls the feeling of winning an A Grade comp is great."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.