Daily Liberal

Fusion Heat defeated St Groovers 67-24 in the Dubbo Netball A Grade competition

By Tom Barber
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:43am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fusion Heat has booked themselves a spot in yet another Dubbo Netball A Grade Grand Final after defeating St Groovers on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.