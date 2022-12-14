The Dubbo Demons may welcome a few new faces in 2023 but their coach will remain the same with Terry Lyons returning to the role.
Lyons will continue as Demons coach for a third consecutive year and will be joined by Will Bunt (assistant coach) and Jacob Pearce (manager) as the side looks to improve on their third-place finish in 2022.
Having narrowly fallen short of a grand final berth after a tough loss to the Bathurst Giants, the Demons will be hoping they can break their premiership drought next year and Lyons is eager to get the squad back on the park.
"I think the squad is really starting to come together, there are a lot of guys who have improved out of sight," he said.
"It's just a really great bunch of blokes who I enjoy being around and coaching, I love being a part of their journey to being successful footballers."
Coaching often requires a lot of sacrifices in the personal lives of those involved and Lyons said the decision to return for 2023 was something he spent a lot of time looking at.
"It was an easy decision in the fact that I really want to do it but it does mean I have to give up a few things next year but that's fine," he said.
The Demons won't return to pre-season training until January but their coach admitted several players have begun increasing their fitness levels prior to Christmas.
"Pre-season a lot of it is about getting that base fitness but I know a lot of the guys are doing work away from the training paddock," he said.
"I think having a longer break from football will be beneficial when we get to the end of what is generally a long season."
A former head coach of the club himself, Bunt and Lyons will team once again, something the latter believes can bring back a premiership to the Demons in 2023.
"We've all known each other for a long time so we aren't precious about anything we say to each other," he said.
"Which when you are coaching, you want that open feedback and the guys certainly give it to me when they need to."
The Demons Women's side will once again be coached by Peter Martinoli in 2023, with the mentor to return after his group just fell short in the grand final against the Giants.
Throughout 2022, Martinoli bought several of the Dubbo Junior AFL female players into the senior side, with them all impressing during their time in the grade while some even took the field in the grand final.
The club's Tier 2 Men's side will have Joe Hedger at the helm next season but this time he will be joined by Tom Barber, with the pair acting as co-coaches.
