Dubbo Harness Racing is preparing for one of its biggest meetings of the year with the Carnival of Cups to be held at the showground.
Headlined by the Tipperary Equine Stud Red Ochre Fillies and Mares Classic (2120m), trainers and horses from across NSW will be in action at the showground.
The organisation's president John Lew said Friday night will be a special night for the club and one lucky punter who enters the gate.
"It is (a huge event), it always is a big night for us, this one and Boxing Day are our two biggest nights," he said.
"Anybody that goes in and buys a book, Wayne and Sue Loader bought a spot in the Eureka Race, it's going to be Australia's richest harness race.
"They bought a spot and are going to donate two per cent to someone who comes through the gate."
Lloyd Sutton's Yarraman Bella will provide the lone Dubbo chance in the feature race of the night with Steve Turnbull having three runners in with a shot at taking out the $30,600 Red Ochre feature.
While he may not have a horse running himself, Lew admitted it will be good to see a few Dubbo-based runners make their way around the track.
"My son has one in that doesn't go too bad, it's good to see the locals," he said.
"There will still be plenty of horses coming from all over the state for it."
Earlier in the program will be the running of the Peter Lew Memorial (2120m), on what is a massive night for the club, John Lew knows his family will also enjoy the occasion.
"Dad was a great man, he always used to call it 'his club'," he said.
"He loved Dubbo, he loved the club and he helped out.
"He really loved it and it's nice to remember him with that race, he did a lot along with the Shanks family who was all great workers for the club."
Over the next two weeks, the club will host their two biggest meetings with the Boxing Day races to attract another strong crowd.
With 2022 coming to an end, Lew said the club is excited to be able to host some wonderful racing.
"It is (busy), they are keeping me bopping," he said.
"It's nice to have a big meeting, now we are just hoping we can get a good roll up of people."
As Lew mentioned, one lucky entrant to Friday's racing will be given two per cent of a runner in the brand-new $2.1 million TAB Eureka in September 2023.
Much like thoroughbred racing's The Everest, 10 slots are purchased for $100,000 in what is now the world's richest harness race.
Friday's racing will begin at 6:10pm.
