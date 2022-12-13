Taking on a five-time Tour de France stage winner is something Kurt Eather will never forget.
Eather took on Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan last week at Heffron Park, with the Dubbo Cycle Club member coming out on top.
Riding in a UCI event, Eather defeated Ewan in an epic sprint battle between some of the fastest road riders in the world.
Following the win, Eather admitted it was nice to get some valuable points to help put him on the radar of some big teams.
"It was a pretty big race, it was a UCI race so you get points for it," he said.
"The Australian team looked into that and so do a lot of teams in Europe, it was great to have one so close to home.
"It was great to be able to get to ride against some of the international guys who came."
Eather and Ewan were locked in a side-by-side battle before the former powered away late to take the win.
Regardless of the result, the Dubbo rider said it was unreal to be able to race against someone who has had success on the sport's biggest stage.
"It's pretty special, I looked up to him when I was younger," he said.
"To see him doing so well over in the Tour de France is like nothing you get to do usually, it was pretty special."
Trying his best to stay humble, Eather couldn't help but smile after his victory.
"It was a good feeling, I've been training pretty hard lately so to get some results were good."
Only a few days later, Eather alongside his brother Dylan and Ben Anderson competed at the Shimano Sydney Thousand 40th Anniversary Canterbury Track Carnival.
Riding for the NSW Institute of Sport, Kurt Eather took bronze in the NSW State Elite Men Scratch with Dylan finishing fifth.
Riding alongside his brother is something Eather said never gets old.
"We had few Dubbo people, we've had a pretty strong club for a long time so to see it continue on is good to see," he said.
Kurt went on to have more success in the Omnium event and Points race, but now he has his focus purely on what lies ahead.
"I've got a pretty busy next month, this weekend I'm heading down to Melbourne for the National Omnium," he said.
"Once we come back from there I'll start training for the Road Nationals in January, it's pretty busy.
"I've got another meeting before it then after I'll head to New Zealand for the cycling classic."
Anderson finished seventh in the scratch and points race, fifth in the tempo race and sixth in the elimination race.
Dylan Eather came 12th in the scratch race, sixth in the tempo race and ninth in the elimination race.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
