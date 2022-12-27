Boxing Day at Wellington is always a special day for the Stanley family but this year they pulled off something special.
Running in the Over The Line Racing Class 1 Handicap (1100m), jockey Ash Stanley and Sistrum took out the race for Roy McCabe ahead of two of her family members.
Jim McMillian's Class Act and Gayna Williams' Own The Night were both ridden by Dylan and Will Stanley respectively, giving the family their own trifecta.
Following the win, Ash Stanley admitted Wellington was probably the best place for the family to achieve such a feat with loads of family and friends in attendance.
"Running one, two and three with my little brother and nephew was pretty good, it's a nice family moment," she said.
Boxing Day's non-TAB meeting was met with a strong crowd who all turned out on a hot afternoon to see six races take place.
Jumping out of barrier one, Sistrum ($4) looked a class above and showed no signs of struggling with carrying 61kgs, four more than any other runner in the field.
The field was bunched together as they headed around the bend onto the straight and down Wellington's trademark hill towards the line.
Sistrum showed great pace late, a strong sign of a classy runner especially being first up from a spell to take the win by half a length.
The race for second was even closer with Class Act ($15) just edged out Own The Night ($1.90) in the battle for the minor placings.
Having not run since July this year at Cowra, Stanley believes Sistrum was always going to be tough to beat even with 61kgs.
"He is a class above those but we just threw him in to give him a first-up run, we thought it would be a nice and easy kill for him," he said.
"But at the same time, he was first up so we were just testing out his fitness.
"He had the run of the race, they put the speed on early which was ideal for him and down that hill around Wellington which is great to roll down, he was just too good in the end.
"He actually wanted to stop about 100m out, I just niggled him along. He is a big enough horse to carry it (61 kgs) so it didn't worry him at all, especially Wellington."
