Dubbo's Cooper Smith is hoping he can become one of the first AFL players from the Central West and he is well on his way.
Smith was recently selected in the GWS Giants under 16s squad for 2023, a team who will take on other talented juniors from other AFL academy sides.
The Dubbo local is the only player in the squad from west of Sydney and is hoping he continues his footballing journey going forward.
After being around the Giants junior programs in the past, Smith opened up on just how much goes into making a training squad before a final team is selected.
"At the start of the year they picked a big squad, there are three phases you've got to go through," he said.
"At the moment I'm in phase two and three, the third one is the final team who plays games throughout the year.
"I'm currently just in the squad and need to get picked for games, a few weeks ago I came down to Sydney for some training, tests and trials."
Still attending school in Dubbo, Smith plays his club football in Sydney, something which he admitted makes getting to training sessions pretty difficult.
"I got down there every week to play, this year it might be different with training," he said.
"Last year I didn't train at all with my club, I skipped them all.
"I'd train with Giants Academy on Tuesdays in Orange then Dubbo Demons on Thursday nights."
Dubbo is largely a rugby league town, with several current and former NRL players being from the area but none have gone on to play AFL.
Being the only Western NSW player in the squad is something some players might find difficult but not Smith.
"I find it awesome, I feel like I'm very underrated after being from out here," he said.
"I've got a few people who I want to prove wrong."
Travelling to Sydney regularly, Smith's family has had to sacrifice a lot for the 15-year-old to play but it isn't something the newest Giant is taking for granted.
"They've been awesome, they drive me down to Sydney every weekend," he said.
"They spent thousands of dollars on flights and other things for me, they've been amazing."
Still, with a few years before he finishes school, Smith didn't mix his words when asked if he has aspirations of playing in the AFL.
"For sure, I just need to keep going and hopefully it will all come together but I want to play in the AFL," he said.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
