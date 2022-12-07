Daily Liberal
Cooper Smith was selected in the GWS Giants under 16s squad

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
December 7 2022 - 1:30pm
Cooper Smith was selected in the GWS Giants under 16s squad. Picture supplied

Dubbo's Cooper Smith is hoping he can become one of the first AFL players from the Central West and he is well on his way.

