He may an outside chance to win the Dunlop Super2 Series title but Dubbo's Tyler Everingham is going to give it everything he has got.
Everingham will be in action in just over a week at the VALO Adelaide 500, the final event of the year for the Super2 Series as well as the Supercars category beginning on December 1.
While the title for the Supercars division has already been wrapped up, Everingham is part of the five-driver fight for the second-tier crown.
Everingham is locked in a battle with Declan Fraser, Zak Best, Matt Payne and Cameron Hill but told Supercars.com, he won't go down without a fight.
"I've had a bit of disappointment this year," Everingham said.
"It's good to jump back up there [in Bathurst].
"Adelaide being a street circuit, anything can happen.
"It's just about being there [at the end]... it's about putting the best result I can in.
"I'm just going for race wins at the moment."
The Dubbo-based driver is currently 171 points behind competition leader Fraser, but still has a chance to take out the title should things go his way.
Luck has seemingly not been on Everingham's side in 2022 after race wins at Perth and Townsville put him right in contention to be a title contender before a crash during a race in North QLD.
Everingham also crossed the line first at Sandown, before being given a time penalty due to a clash with a backmarker.
The category has had a bit of a break since the last round at Bathurst back in October, an event Everingham performed well at, finishing second in the opening race before qualifying in pole position.
Unfortunately for the Dubbo local, he was unable to climb into the car on pole position after the race was abandoned due to wet weather.
"Would have been good to try and get some more racing laps," he said on the Bathurst weekend.
"Safety is the main concern; I can sit here all I want and say I would've liked to race.
"But long as everyone is safe at the end of the day."
Should he remain fifth or finish even higher, 2022 would be Everingham's highest finish on the points table.
The youngster finished sixth in 2019 and 2021.
This year was also another opportunity for Everingham to drive in the Bathurst 1000, this time along with Scott Pye after already having done so previously.
Unfortunately, car damage forced the pair to be slower than the majority of the field after Everingham was hit on the opening lap of the race.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
