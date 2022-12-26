Daily Liberal
Garry Lunn's Knife's Edge took out the 2022 Coonabarabran Cup

By Tom Barber
December 27 2022
Mikayla Weir rode Knife's Edge to a win in the Coonabarabran Cup on Friday. Picture by Jonathon Carroll

Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn has given himself every chance of having a runner in The Big Dance in 2023 after Knife's Edge took out the Coonabarabran Cup.

