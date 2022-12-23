After 29 starts Skye Lover has finally broken through for her maiden win in the opening race on Coonabarabran Cup day.
Friday's Cup Day started in perfect fashion for Mark Milton as Skye Lover ($31) broke her drought to take out the Coonabarabran Jockey Club Maiden Showcase Plate (1100m).
Speaking to Sky Thoroughbred Central after the race, Milton admitted the eight-year-old mare deserved her maiden victory.
"She probably has (earned it), it has certainly been a while between drinks," he said.
"That's her first win after nearly 30 starts."
Ridden by regular jockey Ken Dunbar, Skye Lover showed great determination during the run after leading for the majority of the race.
Having drawn barrier four, the mare got off to a perfect start to jump well and lead the field in the opening stages of the race.
Mack Griffith's Musical Affair ($2.15) quickly made up ground on Skye Lover as the field tightened around the bend but as they got onto the home straight, the pair kicked away.
The duo were neck and neck down the straight but sticking to the inside line, Skye Lover narrowly kicked away late in the race to take the win by more than half a length.
Musical Affair finished second ahead of Promised (Cassandra Stummer, $20) and Vivaliscious (Bryan Dixon, $26) respectively.
Roughly 10mm of rain fell at Coonabarabran the night before the meeting making the track to be rated a Soft 5 for the opening run, something Milton believes a lot of runners will enjoy.
"I'm sure she enjoyed a little bit of it, it seemed like the perfect track," he said.
"Wasn't too wet or too try, she probably got a decent lead from the gates which she jumped really well.
"I think it could probably be a frontrunners track."
Later in the day, By Crikey Jack won in one of the closest races of the day after taking out the Coonabarabran Bakery Country Boosted Maiden Showcase Handicap (1200m).
Ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes, the four-year-old gelding trained by Simon Casey claimed victory in a photo finish.
Gilgandra trainer Bryan Dixon was the unlucky trainer to finish second as Searchlight pushed right until the end.
St Rose ran third for Dubbo's Bob Caton narrowly ahead of Missile Move as the top four all hit the line strongly.
Riding St Rose, Dunbar couldn't make it a pair of wins in the opening two races, settling for a third place finish on board the Dubbo-trained mare.
