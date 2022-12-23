Daily Liberal
Mark Milton's Skye Lover won her first race after almost 30 starts

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
December 24 2022 - 6:30am
Mark Milton's Skye Lover finally broke through a maiden win at Coonabarabran on Friday. Picture by Nick McGrath

After 29 starts Skye Lover has finally broken through for her maiden win in the opening race on Coonabarabran Cup day.

