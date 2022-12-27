Trainer Clint Lundholm was confident it was only a matter of time before Principal Belle won her maiden race and he got a late Christmas present on Boxing Day at Wellington, with his horse doing just that.
Running in The Wash Shed Maiden Plate (1700m), Principal Belle and Anthony Cavallo scored a win for Lundholm on Boxing Day, one which has extra special meaning to the trainer.
Having a horse win a maiden race is always special but Principal Belle has a special owner Lundholm confessed.
"Today was a nice race for her and it was great to get the win, our former apprentice Elissa Meredith her fiancee owns the horse so it was really great to win for them."
Jumping out of barrier four, Principal Belle ($3.80) got off to a slow start as Claude's Choice ($10) lead the field past the line for the first of two times.
READ ALSO:
Cavallo opted to sit back and let the race carry on before turning onto the straight, where the mare came into her own.
Winning by nearly a length, Principal Belle finished well ahead of Claude's Choice and Talisman Saber ($4) to take her first victory from 17 starts.
Even though she got the win, Lundholm felt the race didn't go exactly to plan, especially early on.
"Obviously I was a little bit disappointed with the start, I thought she would lead them and sort of run them off their feet but look at the end of the day she got in a nice position," he said.
"'Choc' (Cavallo) took off at the top of the hill and she was just good enough on the day which was nice to see.
"You got to place your horses and take them where you can win races, she's had a couple of placings but was always going to win a race."
Later in the day, Brett Robb's Missiles Armed ($2) took out the Andy Byrne Plumbing Maiden Plate (900m) in a convincing fashion.
The Jake Barrett-ridden gelding won by more than a length ahead of Rubisaya ($3.20) and Heavenly Spirit ($4.60).
Jim McMillian and Gilgandra's Bryan Dixon also scored winners later in the day as a solid five-race meeting took place in front of a strong crowd.
Racing will continue this week at Gilgandra on Friday before the club hosts their annual Cup Day on January 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.