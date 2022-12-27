Daily Liberal
Principal Belle won her first career race on Boxing Day at Wellington

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 28 2022 - 1:32pm, first published 10:52am
Anthony Cavallo rode a winner for Clint Lundholm at Wellington on Boxing Day. Picture by Tom Barber

Trainer Clint Lundholm was confident it was only a matter of time before Principal Belle won her maiden race and he got a late Christmas present on Boxing Day at Wellington, with his horse doing just that.

