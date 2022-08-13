Daily Liberal

Dubbo Kangaroos will play in the Blowes Cup finals after defeating Forbes 33-31

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:10am, first published August 13 2022 - 11:37pm
Down 19 points with little over 20 minutes left, the Dubbo Kangaroos have kept their Blowes Cup season alive after defeating Forbes Platypi on Saturday.

