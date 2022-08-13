Down 19 points with little over 20 minutes left, the Dubbo Kangaroos have kept their Blowes Cup season alive after defeating Forbes Platypi on Saturday.
A handful of late tries and a missed penalty goal after the siren were enough to give Dubbo the win at No.1 Oval to advance into the finals.
Roos captain Tom Koerstz was emotional after the game and admitted he couldn't have been prouder of his team.
"I'm just immensely proud of the effort, we dug really deep last week and it didn't go our way but that's footy," he said.
"To come out this week and really play for each other, I think it's bittersweet.
"I thought (Dan) Sweeney was immense for them today and I feel for him."
Forbes coach Tony Wallace felt for his side after a tough loss but he knows they shouldn't have expected any less.
"I just said to the bench that sums up our season," he said.
"We've been thereabouts all year but we've lost five or six games closely.
"That's the second game we've lost on the bell from a goal kick in front, we gave 19 points away again today but that's football.
"Full credit to the Roos for coming back, we've got to be better than that."
Things started off brilliant for Forbes as John Monk crossed in the opening four minutes of the match to get the Platypi on the board.
The Roos started to play some brilliant attacking rugby with Tim Beach going close to scoring out wide but Forbes managed to draw a penalty and marched down the field.
The visitors were the next team to score as flanker Lochlan Ireson barged his way over in the 14th minute with Dan Sweeney converting the try as Forbes led 12-0.
Dubbo crossed in the 19th minute as Aleck Mitchell picked and drove his way over out wide for the Roos before Josh Bass nailed the conversion.
Both teams wrestled for momentum midway through the first half but Forbes captain Matt Coles was too strong as he stormed over to score with Sweeney again adding the extras.
Some entertaining attacking play from the Roos down the blind side led to Bass scoring a try of his own off the back of strong runs from Ratu Roko and Shawn McHugh.
Both sides had chances late in the half but neither team could capitalise as halftime was blown with scoring 19-12 in favour of Forbes.
Following the break, it was all Forbes as Brett Stace and Sweeney both scored tries but the latter could only convert one as the visitors led 31-12.
Dubbo was awarded a penalty try due to a professional foul with 25 minutes left and it sparked the hosts as they went on a tear.
A clever chip kick from Bass found the chest of Beach out wide who scored in the left corner before the former converted the try to move the score to 31-26.
Bass' brilliant game continued as he score just minutes later before converting his own try once again to give Dubbo their first lead of the match.
Forbes had several chances late in the match but was awarded a penalty shot as the siren sounded for a chance to win the match.
Unfortunately for Sweeney, he sliced the ball wide of the post as the Roos celebrated a wonderful win.
Sweeney was wonderful during the match and Koerstz believes the Forbes flyhalf will come back bigger and better.
"He is a good man, a great footballer and it was a really good game, for it to end like that I think was bittersweet," he said.
"I don't think he deserved that.
"I just want to say thanks to Forbes, it was a cracking game of footy."
Down by 19 points at one stage of the game, the Dubbo skipper admitted he was always confident the side could find a way to get themselves in a position to win the match.
"That's the beauty of it, we always thought we could come back but it's just about having that cool and calm mind," he said.
"With five minutes left we got in front then play like madmen with our heads cut off but we regrouped and played some smart footy.
"I thought 'Macca' (Shaun McHugh) and the piggies let us around well.
"It's a name I'll never forget."
For Wallace, he believes his own captain couldn't have done much more in the match and said it was a tough way to watch their season end.
"We've been in the contest of nearly every game all season but to finish second last like that is disappointing," he said.
"It is what it is, I thought we were led outstandingly by our captain Matt Coles again today.
"He was by far the best player on the paddock."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
