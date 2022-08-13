Daily Liberal

St Pat's defeated Dubbo Macquarie Raiders 54-10 in Western Under 18s elimination semi-final

Updated August 13 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 10:00pm
A CHOPPED up Jack Arrow Oval and a spongy surface couldn't stop St Pat's from producing an emphatic 54-10 victory in Saturday's Western under 18s elimination semi-final against the Dubbo Macquarie Raiders.

