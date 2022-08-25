It may not have been their best season in the Western Premier League but Macquarie United are certainly excelling in the Dubbo District Football competitions.
United will be well represented this weekend in the Dubbo District Football Association (DDFA) grand finals with six teams in deciders.
Remarkably the club only has six senior teams and all of them will play on Sunday at Lady Cutler Ovals for a chance to take out the title.
Macquarie United's Colin Hayden believes the club is in a great place at the moment and he hopes they can come away from the weekend with a trophy or two.
"We've got our two women's sides in and our four men's sides which is the first time in club history which is really good," he said.
"We are a really good chance at taking them all out.
"If we can play some good football then we are in with a chance."
United's first grade men's side will face Dubbo Bulls in the final and is yet to lose a game against them this season, the two teams met just a few weekends ago in the semi-finals with the former winning 4-2.
Like their male counterparts, the first grade women's side have had a great season, losing just one game all season they will face RSL 78's in the decider.
Hayden said the club's success is a great reward to how much time they spend developing their junior players.
"We've welcomed not only a lot of new players from outside the area but we've also got a lot of developing players from our younger teams coming up," he said
"They are coming up through both the men and women's teams, we've got a lot of juniors playing.
"The juniors are playing juniors, men's and Western Premier League.
"Then our women's sides are made up of past, returning and new players."
Since forming in 2013, United have quickly become of Dubbo's top clubs and Hayden admitted it would be a special achievement if they are to win more than one grand final.
"Obviously for the people who have been there since the club formed it would mean a lot," he said.
"I came one or two years after we were formed but for all the teams it bonds the club even further.
"We started out promoting that we are family club and that's what we continue to do.
"We've got a big focus on developing our juniors, now that is coming to fruition.
"Starting at day dot with players who are now coming through the grades and are adults is even more positive."
Earlier this month, the idea of a Women's Western Premier League competition was put forward and Hayden is confident it would be something Macquarie United would be keen to look at.
"As a club we've still got to go through board level but we'd be strongly interested if that takes shape," he said.
"We also don't want to take away from the local competition so we'd ask for certain conditions such as no restrictions on our female players coming and representing not only our club our region."
Sunday's grand final will begin at 9am and will run all day.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
