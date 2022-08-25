Daily Liberal

Dubbo Junior AFL's under 12s side will face Orange in the AFL Central West final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 25 2022 - 3:16am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Junior AFL's under 12s side will play in the grand final this weekend against Orange. Picture: Supplied

Dubbo Junior AFL coach Trevor Thomas knows grand finals can throw up anything and he is hoping his side can adapt to whatever occurs this weekend in their final match of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.