Dubbo Junior AFL coach Trevor Thomas knows grand finals can throw up anything and he is hoping his side can adapt to whatever occurs this weekend in their final match of the season.
Thomas' under 12s side will meet Orange Tigers in the AFL Central West junior grand final on Sunday at Bathurst's George Park 2 for a chance to take home the title.
Dubbo made their way into the decider after defeating Bathurst Giants 6.7.43 to 3.2.20 last weekend in Orange and now they turn their attention to the big one.
With the grand final just days away, Thomas said his side is excited to have the opportunity to play in a decider.
"The kids were pretty happy about it on Saturday after the win," he said.
"We've got our last training on Thursday night so I'm looking forward to that.
"I'll put them through their paces and see how we go."
Orange's under 12s side have lost just a single match this season and has beat Dubbo in all their meetings in 2022.
But Thomas is confident his side will have enough talent to match it with the Tigers.
It's extremely different, you never know what can happen in a grand final,"
"We've probably got our strongest team for the year available, I don't think we've played Orange with our total line up of better players.
"We've always had one or two out, you just don't know in a grand final."
The under 12s competition is the players' first chance to participate in organised football outside of Auskick.
This means Thomas' side is a different mix of ages with some players competing a few years above their own level, something the coach admits makes things interesting.
"When you've got under 12s, you have kids from nine all the way through to 12," he said.
"It's interesting the different levels of football they came into the season with and you can see them grow as well get better as they continue."
With a range of different kids across several ages, Thomas believes the side is once which is well on the rise but pointed out a few players he believes have improved dramatically across the season.
"First player George Amor plays rugby league as well but you'd think he has been playing all his life,"
"He is extremely good and has improved in every game he has played.
"Plus Isaac Sutton, he is a player who is becoming someone to keep an eye on."
Sunday's grand final will begin at 9:30.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
