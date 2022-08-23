Daily Liberal

Narromine Jets have won the Castlereagh League minor premiership after defeating Cobar

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
August 23 2022 - 12:49am
The Narromine Jets and Gulgong Terriers reserve grade teams had a special guest on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

In their maiden year in the Castlereagh League competition the Narromine Jets have secured the minor premiership with a hard fought and thrilling 26 to 22 victory over the Cobar Roosters at Narromine's Cale Oval last Saturday.

