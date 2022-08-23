In their maiden year in the Castlereagh League competition the Narromine Jets have secured the minor premiership with a hard fought and thrilling 26 to 22 victory over the Cobar Roosters at Narromine's Cale Oval last Saturday.
Having a bye in first grade in the final round of the competition this coming weekend means that the Jet's cannot have the minor premiership taken away from them and they will be hosting the major semi final on September 3.
It was a big day for the Jets with their league tag side also beating the Roosters 48 to 10 whilst a highlight of day was the reserve grade game against the Gulgong Terriers which ended in a 16 all draw, that game featuring an appearance by former NRL star and New Zealand international player Clinton Toopi who played half a game with each side.
Toopi was at Narromine to present the Jets with a plaque to recognise their involvement with the NSWRL State of Mind project.
The loss by the Roosters was a costly one, particularly in terms of their positioning on the first-grade ladder and they now find themselves sitting third, one point behind both the Jets and the Gilgandra Panthers.
Irrespective of what result will be forthcoming from their match against the Coonamble Bears at Cobar in the final round this Saturday, third is where they will stay if Gilgandra can down the Baradine Magpies at Gilgandra on the same day.
The Panthers were able to get over the top of the Bears in a scrappy game last Saturday winning the encounter 24 to 12.
The League Tag game saw the Pink Panthers edge their way back into the top four with an exciting 17 to 10 win over the Bearettes.
However the final four is far from decided with a win by Coonamble over Cobar combined with a loss by Gilgandra against the high flying Baradine Magpies would result in the Bearettes claiming the final semi final berth.
The reserve grade competition continues with games at Gilgandra who will be up against the Gulgong Terriers and the Binnaway Bombshells will be hosting the Narromine Jets at The Crater.
