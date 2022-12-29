They may have lost their opening three Bradman Cup fixtures but Western Zone coach Greg Rummans is still upbeat about his side's chances heading into the second half of the competition.
Western will continue their Bradman Cup (under 16s) campaign next week at Newcastle with their final four matches to take place.
Rummans' side went through their first three rounds in Wollongong without a win but the coach still is confident the group can produce some quality cricket beginning on Tuesday against Central Coast.
"Fingers crossed we have a bit more luck than we had in Wollongong, we were pretty unlucky with the conditions and toss as well as injuries," he said.
"Hopefully everyone is fresh and fighting fit, we've got a few niggles but they should be alright.
"We've got some good grounds to play on as well which looks good."
Even during the holiday period, the majority of the team has stayed busy with some playing Green Shield down in Sydney while a trio took part in the NSW Youth Championships.
Ahead of four must-win matches, Rummans believes the team will be entering the week in some good form.
"The younger ones are all coming off the Youth Champs, the three Coopers in particular had good carnivals," he said.
"That looks good to compliment our strong top-age players, that's a great look towards next year with those three."
READ ALSO:
Cooper Townsend and Cooper Giddings both starred for the eventual NSW Youth Champs premiers Western Plains Outlaws while Cooper Pullen was impressive for Central West.
The young trios' performances has Rummans excited not only for this season but the future as well.
"I got the feeling that they didn't think they were able to dominate, I got it from all three of them," he said.
"Hopefully after the Youth Champs they just go out and play, Cooper Townsend, in particular, has made a slight technical adjustment and it has gone well for him.
"Cooper Giddings has been going well all season, he's had a good pre-season and has done well in his age group.
"Cooper Pullen has blown me away, he was probably in the frame but not in the frame until the last couple of trial games and he just owned his spot. I'm really impressed with him."
Down in Sydney, Western batter Harry Roscarel has been in scintillating form, amassing 145 runs in just two matches.
Western will begin the week against Central Coast before matches against North Coast, Newcastle and Central North.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.