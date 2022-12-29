A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Central West.
Just after 2pm on Thursday, December 29, emergency services were called to Banjo Paterson Way, near Yullundry Road, Yullundry, after reports a motorcycle and car had collided.
"The male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"The driver of the car was uninjured.
"Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash."
As of publication at 4pm, Banjo Patterson Road was closed in both directions between Cumnock and Yeoval with diversions in place.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
