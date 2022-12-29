All lanes of the Mitchell Highway are now open at Neurea, south of Wellington, after a truck crash.
The highway was closed in both directions due to the crash between Burrendong Way and Castle Street.
Diversions have been lifted but there is a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour on the Mitchell Highway near Dripstone Road.
Motorists are advised to slow down and take extra care while crews are still working by the side of the highway.
Earlier:
The Mitchell Highway is closed in both directions between Molong and Wellington due to a truck crash at Neurea.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are at the scene between Burrendong Way and Castle Street.
Northbound light vehicles can divert via Banjo Patterson Way and Renshaw McGirr Way to Wellington.
Southbound light vehicles can divert via Burrendong Way to Orange.
Motorists using these diversions are advised to allow about an hour extra travel time.
Heavy vehicles are being parked.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
