Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

A shortage of affordable housing in the city has led to the brutal eviction of a family yet to find a home

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
January 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SJ Shooter Real Estate agent Laura Shooter seething with disappointment over affordable housing in the city as the population grows. Picture by Belinda Soole

"We think about them often, because the system is failing them. I hope they've got someone who'll take them in, and they get back on their feet."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.