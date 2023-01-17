Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Marion Morris wants Dubbo Regional Council to help fix the flooding issue in her backyard

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
January 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thirty years of water issues for 95-year-old pensioner Marion Morris has led her children to fight Dubbo Regional Council on her behalf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.