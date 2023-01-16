New data revealed around Christmas shows you're more likely to have your car broken into in Dubbo than other places across the state.
In the Orana and Far West, motor vehicle thefts went up by 48 per cent in a two year period to September 2022.
September 2022 recorded the highest number of thefts, with a total of 52 for the month.
Motor vehicle thefts were nearly seven times greater in the Orana and Far West region than the rest of NSW, on a per capita basis, according to the new data.
In the 12 months to September 2022, 283 vehicles were stolen in the Dubbo Regional Council area.
Comparatively, 83 vehicles were reported stolen in the Bathurst Local Government Area (LGA) in the same period, and 147 in the Orange LGA.
The Orana and Far West region saw 506 vehicles stolen in the 12 months leading up to September 2022. This was almost double the 342 stolen in 2021.
In 2018, only 382 vehicles were stolen.
Released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, the figures compared crime data up to September 2022, on a yearly, two yearly, and five yearly basis.
Over the past five years, stealing from a motor vehicle has decreased by 19.5 per cent, but in a two year period, increased 18 per cent with 123 cases reported in June 2022.
Stealing from a retail store was up 38 per cent on previous years, as 466 cases were reported, compared to the 377 in 2021.
June 2022 saw 64 incidents occur.
Other stealing offences were down by 24.3 per cent in a five year period. In 2018, 1389 cases were reported compared to the 1051 in 2022.
In 2021, there were 1103 cases, showing a slight decrease in the next 12 months.
Police are asking community members to help by reducing their vulnerability of vehicle theft.
They said things such as locking a car or making sure important items weren't on display were easy steps to take.
If anyone witnesses a theft, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
