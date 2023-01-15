Daily Liberal
Court

Graham Eastwood, 60, sentenced for assaulting police officers while intoxicated

By Court Reporter
Updated January 16 2023 - 9:27am, first published 4:30am
A 60-year-old man was arrested after he tried to resist arrest near Dubbo's Amaroo Hotel. File picture

A 60-year-old was sentenced in Dubbo Local Court after he drunkenly assaulted two police officers who tried to arrest him for refusing to follow move-on orders.

Local News

