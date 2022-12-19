A man has been convicted and sentenced for bashing the mother of his children in an alcohol-fuelled assault and threatening a police officer while in custody.
The 28-year-old Dubbo man was in court on December 14 where he pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm, destroying property, and intimidating a police officer in the execution of duty.
Court documents reveal the unemployed man assaulted his partner about 2.35am on September 25 this year outside the Castlereagh Hotel on Talbragar Street.
The pair were arguing when the man accosted the victim who walked away and sat down on the ground adjacent to the hotel.
Court papers say he approached the victim again, slapped her across the face and tore the jumper she was wearing. Following which, he forcibly removed her jumper and continued to argue with her.
The man then walked away and the victim followed him for a short time until he turned back to hit the victim and knocked her over.
He again began walking away before returning with a glass bottle which he threw towards the hotel. The bottle shattered a glass window on the eastern side of the hotel, the court was told.
Hotel staff were alerted and contacted the police who arrived soon afterwards. Police arrested the man and tried to get details of the assault from the victim, but she refused to talk to them about it.
Police said the victim's injuries were clearly visible, she had blood on one side of her mouth and her clothes were wet with blood stains as well.
The details of the assault were revealed through CCTV footage obtained by the police.
The court was told once the man was taken to Dubbo Police Station he made a number of threats towards an officer who escorted him into the charge room.
"You wait till I catch you off duty, we will have a proper fight then," the man said.
"I won't hurt the girls but I'll bash him! Me and you punch right now!"
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Zoe Huijer submitted to magistrate Gary Wilson that the man and his partner were reconciling. The victim had directly emailed Ms Huijer saying the couple had their hands full with four children and she would be grateful for her partner's assistance with their care.
The man's parents were also present in the court's gallery to support him.
Mr Wilson sentenced the man to an 18-month supervised community corrections order plus drugs and alcohol counselling for the violent assault. The man was further fined $300 for destroying hotel property and $400 for intimidating police.
