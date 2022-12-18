Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Missing Sydney man Yubin Chen last seen at Coonabarabran

By Newsroom
Updated December 19 2022 - 10:38am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yubin Chen was last seen at Coonabarabran on Monday, December 5. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's Inner West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.