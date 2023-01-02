A 27-year-old man has been ordered to go on an interlock license for a year after he was found drunk behind the wheel last month.
Benjamin Jeffrey of North Street pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving in Dubbo Local Court on December 21.
Police said they stopped Jeffrey about 9.25pm on December 2 last year. He was driving a white Holden van on Birch Avenue when they signalled him to stop for random breath testing being conducted on the same street.
Jeffrey was travelling with a female passenger when police asked him if he had consumed any alcoholic drinks.
"Yeah, I've had three Carlton Drys about half hour ago," Jeffrey told police.
He was subject to a random breath test which returned a positive result. Jeffrey was then arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for secondary breath analysis.
The second test showed a blood alcohol reading of 0.091 following which police issued Jeffrey with a court attendance notice for mid-range drink driving.
Police said he had no previous traffic history and was remorseful about the offence.
In court, magistrate Gary Wilson stated there was no excuse for Jeffrey's offending.
Aside from the interlock order, Mr Wilson disqualified Jeffrey from driving for three months and fined him $300 for drink driving.
