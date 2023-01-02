Daily Liberal
Benjamin Jeffrey, 27, pleads guilty to drink driving in Dubbo Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
A Dubbo man was fined and disqualified from driving after being caught driving while intoxicated. File picture

A 27-year-old man has been ordered to go on an interlock license for a year after he was found drunk behind the wheel last month.

