Thousand-hectare bushfire near Mount Hope contained by NSW RFS, hotspot checks ongoing

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:00pm
An aerial view of the land affected by bushfires near Mount Hope. Picture by NSW RFS

A bushfire started by dry lightning burnt more than a thousand hectares of remote land south of Cobar before it was contained by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).

