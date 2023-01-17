A bushfire started by dry lightning burnt more than a thousand hectares of remote land south of Cobar before it was contained by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Ambone station was alerted to the fire, three kilometres from Mount Hope along Kidman Way, on Saturday about 5pm.
A reconnaissance airplane revealed 1058 hectares had been affected but did not pose any immediate danger to people. The same aircraft was used to significantly waterbomb the area which resulted in the containment at 6.30pm on Monday.
An average of 10 firefighters from Euabalong and Mount Hope brigades had been on the scene, rotating on day and night shifts since Saturday. On Sunday, local council helped crew in completing machinery breaks around the bushfire.
Firefighters will continue to patrol the area on Tuesday along with a reconnaissance flight given "the sheer size" of the fire. No injuries have been reported.
"Firefighters will be working on reconnaissance and making sure that we target any hotspots. The hope is that we set the fire class as 'out' over the coming days," a NSW RFS spokesperson said.
The area's terrain posed a challenge fire crew who had ben working towards containment.
"A lot of the country out there has previously been what they called 'pulled' or 'chained'. When people went to clear the land, [by] stringing a chain between two dozers and then sort of clear the land of vegetation, what happened is they started that process but they stopped for whatever reason... and all that vegetation is just sitting there. It's sort of dead and it was difficult to access that country," the NSW RFS spokesperson said.
Currently, there are eight fires reported in the far west area, their statuses range anywhere from contained to being controlled.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
