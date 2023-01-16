More than 400 of the best swimmers from around the state will be in action at Dubbo this week during the 2023 NSW Swimming Country Regional Meet.
Dubbo Swimtech will help host the massive two-day event which begins on Saturday at Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre, with three events taking place across NSW at the same time.
Dubbo, Goulburn and Alstonville will all host carnivals this weekend and Swimtech president Jay Forrester believes having the event in the club's backyard will be something which will help a lot of first-time competitors.
"It's exciting that we don't have to travel because it's obviously a regional NSW event with the other ones being in Goulburn and Alstonville," he said.
"That will cut down travel by having an event in our own backyard, so to speak, which is pretty exciting for the Western region and for people who will get the opportunity to travel to the area as well."
The Western region event will invite swimmers from places such as Bathurst, Albury, Canberra, Cobar, Charleston and Gosford to compete across a variety of different age groups.
Forrester is confident all the competitors will likely leave the weekend better after going up against people they might never have seen before.
"They will also have new competition as well, on the local circuit everyone sort of knows who is who," he said.
"They are swimming against new swimmers which is a good chance for them to test themselves and it's a different opportunity.
"Less experienced swimmers will have a chance to attend big events without having to travel to Sydney or make qualifying times. This means they can race at events with some really good swimmers."
Approximately 80 swimmers from Dubbo will take part in the event while representing three clubs across the weekend with 44 events being held.
The carnival will give swimmers a chance to set personal best times ahead of what will no doubt be a busy end to the season.
Many swimmers will be aiming for a NSW Country Championships qualifying time as a last hit out before the titles next month at Sydney while school competitions are only a handful of weeks away from the beginning.
Hosting such a big event comes with a lot of work and Forrester admitted the club thought it was a pretty simple decision to help out.
"We have about 415 swimmers registered, it was a bit bigger than what we thought it was going to be," he said.
"We are supporting Dubbo Regional Council because they put in the bid for it and there was an opportunity for a local club to run it.
"We put our hands up but it's also a good chance to help out our sponsors at an event like this."
Saturday's event will begin at 10am with gates opening at 7:30am while racing will start at 9am on Sunday.
