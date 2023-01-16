Lower Grades TOTW: Deebank, Braithwaite pick up where they left off after Christmas

A crazy thunderstorm on Friday afternoon meant only one RSL Pinnington Cup match took place over the weekend as the majority of sides enjoyed another weekend off after Christmas.
With only two matches played in first and second grade, the RSL Kelly Cup provided cricket lovers a chance to enjoy some nail-biting fixtures with a handful of games coming down to the wire.
Let's have a look at who were the best players over the weekend.
Larance continued where he left off prior to Christmas in CYMS Green's big win over South Dubbo at John McGrath 1 on Saturday.
Opening the batting, Larance made a fine 72 not out as he helped his chase down 114 with no real issues.
Earlier in the day, Kyle Larance took four wickets and was unlucky not to earn a spot in this side before his father, Heath fired with the bat in hand.
The win for CYMS will keep them in touch with the top four after not going even on points with Newtown Kings and Tigers.
Only 100 or so metres away from the man above, Braithwaite led the way for his side with an explosive innings against RSL Colts.
Coming to the crease with his side losing two quick wickets, Braithwaite hit a brilliant 68 runs from just 43 balls to CYMS White score another win.
Chasing 163 to win, Braithwaite also was great with the ball picking up figures of 0/13 from eight overs.
The run chase came down to the wire in the end but Darryl Thompson (25 not out) held his nerve at the end to seal the win.
One of the RSL Kelly Cup's top run scorers, Deebank continued his scintillating form against CYMS White.
Deebank starred in a losing side at John McGrath 2, making 76 from just 88 balls to lead the way for RSL Colts but unfortunately, it wasn't enough in the end.
Led by Braithwaite, CYMS White chased down the runs inside 28 overs as dropped catches and missed chances came back to haunt RSL.
While he may have opened on Saturday but Kabir could slot anywhere in this team after narrowly falling short of a century during his side's narrow victory over clubmates Newtown Kings.
Batting first, Kabir made a wonderful 90 not out from as many balls before running out of partners as the Rhinos were bowled out for 159.
In reply, some late hitting got the Kings within striking distance but the Rhinos held their nerve to bowl their clubmates out for 153, just seven runs short of victory.
Rugby may have struggled at times before Christmas but produced a brilliant performance on Saturday to defeat Newtown Tigers.
Richards produced a fine performance with the bat for Rugby, making 51 while Glenn Healey (40) also was impressive.
After helping his side make 8/147, Richards also chipped in with handy figures of 2/15 from eight overs to restrict Newtown to 7/143 in another nail-biting clash.
Macquarie White lost only their second match of the season on Saturday but Wallace's performance is well worth recognition after doing all he could to try to will his side over the line.
Batting first, Wallace's 56 was the top score for Macquarie White as they were bowled out for 184, with one Newtown Kings bowler taking a hat-trick but more on that later.
Having done his job with the bat, Wallace fired with the ball as well, taking 5/21 from eight overs to give his side every chance of winning the match but the Kings' lower order managed to help their side steal the win.
Macquarie White's loss keeps them in first place on the ladder but now equal on points with CYMS White, as the teams are only separated by run rate.
A hard-hitting 40 not out from Pramaraja was more than enough to help Macquarie Blue score a win over Narromine on Saturday at Lady Culter South C.
After chipping in with a wicket, Pramaraja iced the match for his side as he hit 40 not out of just 25 balls, an innings which included four sixes.
Chasing 172 to win, Macquarie Blue scored the win relatively easily inside 36 overs to grab their seventh win of the season so far, going ahead of the Newtown Tigers on the ladder in the process.
Choudhary's exploits got a brief mention before but not even his teammates knew the Kings all-rounder had taken a hat-trick at Bob Dowling 3.
Taking on Macquarie White, Choudhury took 4/22 in a spell which included a hat-trick, only for his teammates to now realise what the cricketer had achieved.
With his side in a bit of trouble chasing 184, Choudhury also managed to make a quickfire 33 not out to seal the win for the Kings in the latter stages of the match.
Masonwells is one of two players from the RSL Pinnington Cup to feature in this week's team due to the fact only one match took place.
Taking on the Newtown Demons, Masonwells (3/14) was brilliant with the ball in hand as was Geoff Wheeler (3/25) for RSL Colts White.
The Demons were bowled out for just 79 on a tricky pitch before firing with the ball in the middle overs to make the game interesting but the RSL Colts White batters did enough to secure the win.
The second and final player from the RSL Pinnington Cup, Rai gave the Demons a big chance at victory on Saturday.
After his side struggled with the bat, Rai took 3/17 in his spell to break the game wide open for the Demons but unfortunately it wasn't enough in the end.
The loss for the Demons keeps them inside the top three on the ladder, narrowly behind Newtown Ducks and South Dubbo.
He featured on this list in the round before Christmas but Skinner was again classy for the Newtown Tigers, albeit in a losing side.
The veteran left-armer took four wickets for his team against Rugby as they struggled to get going with the bat in reply to drop their fourth match of the season to date.
