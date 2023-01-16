Daily Liberal
Lower Grades TOTW: Deebank, Braithwaite pick up where they left off after Christmas

By Tom Barber
Updated January 16 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 11:00am
Cal Braithwaite starred for CYMS Green on Saturday against RSL Colts. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A crazy thunderstorm on Friday afternoon meant only one RSL Pinnington Cup match took place over the weekend as the majority of sides enjoyed another weekend off after Christmas.

