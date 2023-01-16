Some of the state's best young cricketers will be looking to make their mark in Dubbo this week as the city hosts the NSW Cricket State Challenge once again.
The four-day event will feature an under 14s boys competition as well as four under 15s girls sides who are set to show their talents at Lady Cutler Fields and Victoria Park.
A total of 12 teams will play in Dubbo this week and Cricket NSW Pathways Manager Nic Bills said this is the first step for many cricketers into the next level of their system.
"This is our entry-level to our high-performance stuff so our under 14s boys are out here with four metro teams and four from the country," he said.
"Starting tomorrow (Tuesday) we've got the under 15s girls, four teams will be in action that grade with two from metro and two from the country.
"From there it leads into winter academy squads as they move through the age groups."
The competition is no stranger to being held in Dubbo as the city has hosted some exceptional cricketing talents since 2011.
After a thunderstorm ruled out most matches over the weekend, Bills couldn't help but praise the facilities in Dubbo as many visiting spectators have done before.
"We were trying to work it what year it was, this is either year 10 or 11 in Dubbo," he said.
"Our first year was in 2011 but we missed a year with COVID and missed another one with bushfires as well.
"We've loved it being out here, not only do we have the turf facilities at Lady Cutler and Victoria Park but if we do need synthetic wickets then there are options.
"I don't think we've had a day in those 10 years where we have had no cricket played, there is always an option."
Greg Rummans is at the helm for the Country Lions as a coach for the under 14s boys team while former Orange player Katie Letcher is in charge of the under 15s side.
While the country sides will represent their home region, Bills confessed the best of the best metro players will also be in action.
"The metro teams are picked from their Sunday competition, the country teams were picked from the youth championships," he said.
"The carnival was here in Dubbo for the southern part of the state in December and the northern one was in the Hunter Valley.
"The country teams are picked by their region while the metro sides are just picked made up the four best teams and players then from there we just mix and match to make the competitive."
The under 14s Lions side lost their opening match of the carnival to Metro Scorpions at Lady Cutler 2.
The Scorpions posted 3/184 from their 40 overs before firing with the ball and showing some great energy in the field to keep the Lions to 3/136.
Games will be played at Lady Cutler and Victoria Park across the week, with teams also getting the opportunity to play at No.1 Oval under lights in a day-night fixture.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
