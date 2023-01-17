Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Court

Dubbo Local Court convicts 26-year-old who punched housemate during Christmas conflict

By Court Reporter
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A spat between housemates last Christmas has ended in court. File picture

A man who slapped his housemate, for calling another housemate a "slut" and allegedly threatening them with violence, was convicted and sentenced on January 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.