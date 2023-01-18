See new arrivals: The zoo welcomed a number of new arrivals late last year, including a male Bongo calf and two Addax calves just prior to Christmas. These rare antelopes have settled in well to their respective herds. Likewise a Spider Monkey born in late December is also going well and can be seen on its island home clinging tightly to mum. Other growing youngsters include three lion cubs and four giraffe calves. The best time of day to see the cubs, mum Marion and dad Lwazi is in the mornings. For the giraffes, a great time to see them is around the encounter time at 10am.