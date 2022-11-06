Daily Liberal
Dubbo pet owners say finding a rental is 'almost impossible' amidst housing shortage

By Allison Hore
Updated November 7 2022 - 8:51am, first published 4:00am
Michael Leftleg only recently moved to Dubbo and said finding a rental with his dog Roxy was almost impossible. Picture by Amy McIntyre

When Michael Leftleg moved to Dubbo for work, he found it easier to buy a house than to find a rental which would accept his dog Roxy. He's one of many Dubbo residents who've found it near impossible to compete in a tight rental market while owning a pet.

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

