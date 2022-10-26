Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Regional Australia the 'biggest loser' in 2022-2023 federal budget, says Parkes MP Mark Coulton

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal member Mark Coulton has slammed the Albanese government's first budget - unveiled last night - saying it fails to deliver for regional Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.