Our Business

BJB Plumbing and Gasfitting wins 'Dubbos Favourite Tradie' award at 2022 Rhino Awards

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:25am, first published 12:00am
Local plumber Baylea Brotherton didn't even know he would be nominated for a Rhino Award but, at the ceremony last Friday, he walked home with the prestigious title of 'Dubbo's Favourite Tradie'.

