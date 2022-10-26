Local plumber Baylea Brotherton didn't even know he would be nominated for a Rhino Award but, at the ceremony last Friday, he walked home with the prestigious title of 'Dubbo's Favourite Tradie'.
"I was pretty excited and pretty shocked. I didn't even know I had been nominated in the first place and then I was announced as a finalist and I ended up winning the award as well," he said.
"It's a good feeling that there are people out there who are recognising what I am doing."
Mr Brotherton traded his high-vis vest and work boots for a suit on Friday night for the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce's annual Rhino Awards night.
He was one of four finalists in the running for the 'Dubbo's Favourite Tradie' Award, given to Dubbo's most popular trade-based business as voted by the public.
His business, BJB Plumbing and Gasfitting, offers its services all around Dubbo and the central west completing bathroom transformations as far away as Bourke.
Mr Brotherton has been running the business for three years and said taking home the award was an honour for a new, small business like his.
"I've been plumbing for a while but only went out on my own three years ago," he said.
"I like working for myself, I like that drive and versatility. You can pick and choose what you want to do and chase the work that you like and get the recognition for the hard work that you put in."
Across all the people's choice award categories - which also included Hospitality, Service with a Smile and Dubbo's Favourite Business - the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce received 7,200 votes from the public.
The other finalists for 'Dubbo's Favourite Tradie' this year were chef Laura Radburn from Short Street Store, plumber Sam Berryman from GPS Plumbing, Drainage and Gasfitting and hair stylist Samantha Robbins from Revive hair.
Although he loves his trade, Mr Brotherton says he never initially set out to be a plumber, he just "sort of fell into it".
"When I left school at a young age there was a position available so I started doing it as a school based gig and I liked it so I stayed with the company and did my apprenticeship and did my time and just kept going with it I suppose," he said.
"Trades are a good option for a career - back when I started it was a lot easier to get into for people who weren't as academic and were more hands on."
"But it is getting to a point where there is a lot more technology so you have to do a lot more research, but you have to move with the times."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
