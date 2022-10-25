Narromine mayor Craig Davies is calling for the NSW Government to step up and do more to help flood affected rural communities in the central west after yet another wet weekend led to renewed flooding across the region.
"We're just waiting for what happens tomorrow or in three days' time or a week's time. It's not good," he said.
"There's going to be three months of some trepidation, I would imagine, if this La Nina hangs around like they're suggesting."
"We've got a full dam, we've got soils that are saturated, the catchment is saturated. And because the rain is spreading out across the state the water in the river below Narromine can't get away as quickly as it used to."
Cr Davies is urging NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to visit the region and see what the situation is like on the ground for flood affected communities and see the extent of the damage months of relentless rainfall have caused.
"I don't think the government or the bureaucracy have got a bloody clue and - quite frankly - they don't seem that concerned about the way it's going," he said.
"I don't know why Perrottet hasn't been out to have a look - he's been in some areas, but we can't even get him to come to a country mayor's association meeting. That's how little he thinks of the bush."
"I would welcome a visit any day of the week. I would be happy to show them around."
In preparation for the latest downpour, Narromine Shire Council undertook "precautionary" maintenance work on the Narromine levee despite having no concern about the levee's integrity.
Council have also been monitoring storm water levels and have brought in pumps to assist with clearing saturated systems.
With rainfall over the weekend leading to renewed flooding which inundated farms and caused widespread road closures, Cr Davies said the community is feeling "flood fatigue".
"My heart goes out to the people who live along the Bogan River, because it's one of the rivers that gets the least amount of publicity. But there are areas within our shire which have just had flood, after flood, after flood for the past 18 months to two years," he said.
"These people have got to be feeling fatigued and it's got to play on their mental health. People have got contracts to take grain out and they can't get it out, they've got cattle that need to be trucked and they can't do it. It's a terrible situation."
River levels at Narromine are estimated to have peaked at around 10.60 metres on Monday evening. The river level fell to about 8.65 metres at around 06:30 am Tuesday.
All unsealed roads in the Narromine Shire Council area remain closed and there are closures on a number of major roads throughout the shire including Dandaloo Road, Backwater Road, Tomingley Road, Pinedene Road and The McGrane Way.
With so much water on the roads and extensive damage from previous flood events, the Narromine Council is asking the community and those passing through for patience when it comes to the road's conditions.
"There are roads down there we haven't seen for two years because we can't get to them. All those roads in the southern part of the Shire are basically closed and there's nothing we can do - we can't repair them because we can't get to them and there's water on them," said Cr Davies.
Further west in Nyngan, the Bogan river peaked at 4.11 metres around 3:00 am Saturday and is currently steady at 4.06 metres with moderate flooding. In Mulgawarrina and Gongolgon the Bogan river remains at the major flood level.
Bogan Shire Council mayor Greg Neill said the flooding has been particularly tough on local farming communities.
"People who have livestock are starting to get over it, and it's definitely taken its toll on some of the crops. We did need the rain but it would be really nice if it stopped for a few weeks," he said.
"One thing for sure is we can't change it, we've just got to live with it. But i's starting to get a bit long winded."
