Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Narromine Mayor Craig Davies calls on NSW Government to support flood-affected central west

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding on Tomingley Road in Narromine on Sunday. Picture via Facebook/Robyn Brown; Mayor Craig Davies (inset) is calling on the government to do more to help flood affected rural communities.

Narromine mayor Craig Davies is calling for the NSW Government to step up and do more to help flood affected rural communities in the central west after yet another wet weekend led to renewed flooding across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.