Labor candidate for Parkes Jack Ayoub has openly challenged sitting Parkes MP Mark Coulton, of the Nationals Party, to fix a funding blackhole involving Macquarie Home Stay providing cheap accommodation for out-of-town patients seeking treatment at Dubbo Hospital. Mr Ayoub has met with Home Stay managing director Rod Crowfoot and board member Susie Hill to find out why the accommodation facility has not been able to expand since opening in 2019 despite a large number of patients accessing its facility. In the last fortnight alone, up to nine people a day, including a heavily-pregnant Brewarrina mother, were turned away for lack of available room at the 14-bed $40 a night facility for seriously ill patients and their families or carers from 11 far-flung council areas being treated at Dubbo. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I quite simply put this challenge out there that Mark ought to get these things signed off if he thinks he is worthy of re-election," Mr Ayoub, an Australian Workers Union official said. "The principal point as we have seen is how integral this place is in terms of health services access across our region so to my mind funding this commitment for building better regions is a no brainer. "This is a serious challenge for him." Mr Coulton responded to his opponent's Home Stay challenge. He said he was "working behind the scenes with the committee on a proposal to expand the service" and that "securing funding is my number one priority ahead of the upcoming federal election and I am committed to ensuring this happens." "These plans feature a purpose built oncology accommodation precinct, which would work hand in glove with the new Western Cancer Centre, benefitting so many families throughout the wider region. Mr Crowfoot said to meet the needs of patients seeking to stay at the facility, at the current rate of a more than an estimated 200,000 yearly inflow of patients at the hospital, a 63-bed affordable accommodation facility was required. The hospital's recently opened cancer centre funded with $25 million from federal and state governments means more patients would be needing affordable accommodation to stay in Dubbo. Mr Crowfoot said their major source of funding was the Toyota Tour de OROC annual bike ride that Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson initiated in 2013. The 2022 ride lead to a $150,000 donation for the facility. Mr Coulton said he had been involved with the first charity bike tour that raised $170,000 for Macquarie and he has "personally contributed significant amount of money to the fundraising." Mr Crowfoot said large not-for-profit organisations such as Cancer Council, Can Assist, Rotary Club, Lions Club, Anglicare, Uniting Australia and other small organisations were also helping to expand the facility through fundraising drives. "These organisation see the value in what we do and we are very lucky they are supporting us. Operationally, we have no funding from any government. "We actually sit on our own two feet and run everything in our own way." Dubbo State MP Dugald Saunders also threw in his support saying funding streams for Macquarie Home Stay to open included a $3.3 million grant from the NSW government. He said he would ensure funding continued to improve the facility.

