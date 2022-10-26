Burrendong Dam is continuing to welcome inflows of water after the most recent downpour over the weekend.
As of Tuesday afternoon, WaterNSW has the dam at 135 per cent after Dubbo received 53.6mm of rain from Friday through to Monday evening.
A spokesperson for WaterNSW said while inflow (currently 50 gigalitres per day) to the dam has fallen from the weekend peak, releases from the dam have been kept to a minimum to avoid adding to flood impacts downstream.
"Burrendong's water level has risen to almost 136 per cent, well into the flood surcharge zone, which has been the case for almost 12 months," they said.
"WaterNSW is keeping water releases from the dam as low as possible for now to allow downstream water levels to recede as much as possible."
While the dam is releasing water currently, the spokesperson said the volume is not as much as people realise.
"In recent months WaterNSW has released huge volumes from the dam between rain events, and held back vast quantities of water from the flooding caused by downstream tributaries such as the Bell and Little rivers," they said.
"The challenge is finding the opportunity to make carefully calculated releases that create storage capacity to capture inflows while downstream rivers are so high and flooding impacting local communities.
"Nonetheless Burrendong Dam has greatly mitigated flood impacts by capturing and holding inflows from its huge catchment (14,000 square kilometres) and certainly protected communities downstream."
The Macquarie River has peaked several times over the last few months to cause flooding, the dam is not to blame.
In good news for regular attendees at Burrendong, it seems as if this summer will be a wonderful time to ski and fish, with the dam at huge levels.
Looking back to 2020, Burrendong Dam was nearly empty, sitting at 1.47 per cent of capacity at the time.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
