Macquarie Home Stay's outdoor projects get a boost

community,

Dubbo's Macquarie Home Stay has received a modest but appreciated shot in the arm this week after taking out the March round of the Greater Central West community funding program. The $2000 will assist in the completion of a number of projects being undertaken around the grounds of the accommodation facility. "The cost of accommodation can be a hindrance for people who need to seek medical treatment in Dubbo, which is why Macquarie Home Stay was established," Macquarie Home Stay Administrator, Joanna Efoti said. "A group of community members saw the need for low cost but not low quality, affordable short-term accommodation. Whether it's maternity, day surgery, or a family member has been rushed to hospital in Dubbo after an accident, we are here to support you. "This funding will make a welcome contribution to a number of project we are undertaking to improve the outdoor amenity of our site and provide a place for our visitors to enjoy. This includes building a park with a memorial rose garden, a labyrinth and a kids' play area." The win followed a public vote for the recipient of the money. Other benefactors were Anson Street School in Orange and Evans Arts Council Inc in Bathurst, which both received $500. Greater Bank's Central West Regional Sales Manager, Will Boyd, said families facing medical emergencies shouldn't have to worry about extra costs. "If you or a family member needs medical treatment, then that should be your focus, without having to stress about mounting expenses," Will said. "Macquarie Home Stay provides a vital service to help alleviate that burden, so we are delighted to be able to support them through the #GreaterCentralWest community funding program." Home Stay managing director Rod Crowfoot told the Daily Liberal last week that their major source of funding was the Toyota Tour de OROC annual bike ride that Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson initiated in 2013. The 2022 ride lead to a $150,000 donation for the facility. The nominees for the April round of the community funding program are the Wellington Amateur Swimming Club, ArvoLife - Oberon Christian Life Centre and HD Awareness Orange and Central West. There is $3,000 in monthly funding up for grabs. The public can vote online now at greater.com.au/greatercentralwest until 5.00pm Wednesday April 27, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/9ad67175-b93f-4c3a-bd10-91ecbabbff08.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg