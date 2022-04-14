news, local-news, news, Dubbo, The Harvest, Georgia Stevens

Building The Harvest from the ground up into a bustling hospitality spot has given Georgia Stevens the confidence to spread her wings. She launched her catering business and cafe in a suburban Dubbo neighbourhood two years ago. This month she listed The Harvest for sale as she prepared to embark on furthering her career by expanding her brand "in a more metropolitan area". "I only opened The Harvest two years ago, however it has been such a success that I have been able to build the confidence to move and further my career," the founder said. As she readies for her next chapter, Ms Stevens is reflecting on how rewarding she has found making her dream come true in the past two years. "I am most proud that I started with an empty shell in the back streets of Dubbo which was at the time a huge risk and now I have created a one-of-a-kind booming little hub for Dubbo," she said. The Dubbo woman chose 64 Palmer Street as the location to bring her vision to life, and she said it had been proved a good decision. "I think South Dubbo missed out when it came to somewhere to sit down and enjoy lunch and a coffee," Ms Stevens said. "The area is so big and I am surprised no one really did it before me. "I have created a meet-up spot for the local residents of South Dubbo and I am so grateful I have been able to meet everyone." Ms Stevens shared some of her plans for the future with the Daily Liberal. "My partner and I have decided to spontaneously pack up and move to the Northern Rivers to begin our new chapter in life," she said. "I am leaving to expand my brand in a more metropolitan area, Dubbo has been a great start for me and I would not have the confidence I have today if it wasn't for the community. "They have supported my dream from the start and allowed me to grow into the business woman I am today. "In the short five years I have worked for myself in Dubbo I have won the best hospitality Rhino award and been able to own two successful businesses and I want to thank Dubbo for backing me every step of the way." The Harvest has been listed for sale with Adam Wells of Elders Real Estate Dubbo. Ms Stevens, who was only 21 when she started her first business in 2018, encouraged budding entrepreneurs to see The Harvest's potential as their start. "...if there are any young people wanting to begin their career and work for themselves this is the perfect opportunity," she said. Ms Stevens, who is not moving until later in the year, has also launched a new venture - e-commerce store Hamper and Platter.

