The Pub Test: Does it matter if a politician can't recite the numbers?

We're going to be hearing a lot from politicians over the next few weeks as they campaign for your vote in the 2022 federal election. That's why we've enlisted a panel of undecided locals who are putting the claims and spin each week through 'the pub test'. This week's question to the panel is about numbers. In the first week of the campaign, some candidates have come under fire for not being able to recall numbers like the current cash rate or the Wage Price Index. But does that really matter? Does our panel think we should care about these numbers or should we care more about policy and looking to the future? If the questions politicians are being asked are in relation to their specific field and role, then yes, they definitely should. They are leaders for our country and should know the stats of the people they are advocating for and making decisions on behalf of. If they are asked questions in relation to [topics] outside of their scope, then no. It wouldn't make sense to ask a hairdresser about statistics and numbers in relation to their local school. So why we shouldn't expect numbers and stats from politicians about priorities that are not within their designated role. I think if they know they are going to be asked questions about numbers and statistics then of course they should know this leading up to an election, especially when they should have a good handle on those likely figures they are going to be quizzed about. If I am being questioned about statistics relevant to my position I like to think that I would be comfortable talking about this with some knowledge and authority rather than mumbling about not having any information. It does not go well with me when the leader cannot answer important economic [matters].The leader of the nation must show he has a clear understanding of our economy. With [opposition leader and aspiring prime minister] Albanese being a former advisor in his party, he shows a lack of understanding of the most important markers of our economy. [He] does not fill you with confidence as he is the best person the Labor Party can put forward. Social justice is very important to me. I would like to see the government address affordable housing, medical services, and roads and infrastructure supporting rural people. I am disappointed in both parties the way they go after and ridicule each other. They ought to be working in a cooperative manner towards improving the community. The world is a nasty place with Ukraine and China moving into the South Pacific. These are going to concern Australia long term and its important we put these issues front and centre. As a human, I think no one is perfect. No one knows everything or meant to know everything. Everyone has a role to do. As for the politicians, I believe they don't have to know every answer when questioned, especially numeric ones. But they should be smart enough so the public is confident that the right person [is] in the right place. Perhaps admitting you don't know the answer is a better way than turning around. The answers to questions related to numbers are clear and unhidden, especially in our time, when it has become easy to know whether the politician's answer is wrong or right. It may be possible for a politician who does not have a correct and clear answer about knowing a specific number and [admit] I am a human being and not a programmed machine. Not all people are aware of everything going on around [them]. But when a politician is an official in an institution or in a ministry and asked a question within his competence and unable to answer it, here the matter is different. I've heard Anthony Albanese, Scott Morrison and Adam Bandt and [Bandt] put it very well. The idea of politics is to come with an overall view and [eloquently] present that but knowing or recalling the exact number at any given day isn't important. What's more important is they know how the costings of certain policy is going to work with other numbers. Knowing the exact number on top of their head at any given day is not the be all and end all of their job. Gotcha moments are a bit harsh and if you have to make a point, do it in a respectful way. Share your thoughts and send a letter to the editor.

