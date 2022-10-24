October is well on track to Dubbo's wettest month of the year after another weekend of heavy rainfall.
Following the weekend, the city has now recorded 188.6mm of rain, comfortable the most for October in the past 20 years according to the Bureau of Meterology.
From Friday, the Bureau recorded more than 50mm of rain for Dubbo, to continue the La Nina trend, something which has helped 2022 become the wettest year for the city in more than a decade.
According to Weatherzone, Dubbo has received 971.4mm of rain so far this year, a figure well above the average of 478mm.
The increased rainfall around not only Dubbo but other parts of the Central West has led to more flooding occurring.
The Macquarie River in Dubbo has rose above the Serisier Bridge for the second time this year.
Currently, Burrendong Dam is at 130.7 per cent, with every possibility of more water being released downstream to Dubbo, raising river levels once again.
There is no real threat of rain around Dubbo for this week, with the possibility of showers a chance of occurring next Monday.
All sporting fields and facilities in Dubbo region are closed until further notice apart from the Aquatic and Leisure Centres in Dubbo and Wellington.
