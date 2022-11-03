Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Petition to demolish Amigo's Castle at Lightning Ridge after Vittorio Stefanato pleads guilty to murder of Christine Neilan

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 3 2022 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The family of Christine Neilan (inset) would like to see Amigo's Castle demolished after its creator plead guilty to her murder. Pictures via Facebook/Amigo's Castle and NSW Police

The family of an Indigenous woman who was found dead in bushland in Lightning Ridge in 2020 are backing a petition to bulldoze an outback castle built by the man who plead guilty to her murder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.