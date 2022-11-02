After six months of zero code of conduct complaints against Dubbo Regional Council, five new complaints have been made against councillors between July and September 2022.
Three of the five complaints made in 2022 were grouped together as they were on the same issue.
Officially nine code of conduct complaints were made against councillors between October 2021 and September 2022.
Four of those nine complaints were made in the last three months of 2021.
Earlier this year councillor Matthew Wright said it was refreshing to see a positive start to the year for council after the issues with fluoridation of Dubbo's water system and the failure of the potable pipes project.
"Six months into the seat and we have a pretty clean sheet, I'm pretty happy with that and proud to be amongst the group and seeing now we are doing the right thing by the public," he said.
Seven of the nine code of conduct complaints were referred to external conduct reviewers during this period.
The conduct reviewers are selected from the State Government's pre-approved list of suppliers for Probity Services Personnel.
Six code of conduct complaints were finalised by external conduct reviewers at the preliminary assessment stage. Recommendations for these complaints were 'no further action'.
One code of conduct complaint from 2021 went to full investigation with an external conduct reviewer.
The recommendation of the external conduct reviewer stated 'I would normally recommend that Councillor [deleted] be censured' under the legislation, however the councillor 'did not seek re-election'.
Two complaints were referred directly to the Office of Local Government during the reporting period.
An additional two complaints from 2021 were referred to the Office of Local Government for consideration following one preliminary assessment and one investigation by external conduct reviewers.
In the first quarter for 2022/2023 DRC has spent $5,597.50 to fix the five complaints received in this quarter.
Over each quarter in the 2021 and 2022 financial year council has spent:
Council is also required to report its annual Code of Conduct statistics to the Office of Local Government each December.
The current councillor group participated in Code of Conduct training sessions in January 2022 as part of the induction process.
