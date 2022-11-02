Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional councillors receive five code of conduct complaints after spotless six months

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 3 2022 - 4:00am
Dubbo Regional Council has had five code of conduct complaints this quarter. Picture by Belinda Soole

After six months of zero code of conduct complaints against Dubbo Regional Council, five new complaints have been made against councillors between July and September 2022.

