Fire and Rescue NSW firefighter Christopher 'Burra' McHughes nominated for 2023 NSW Young Australian of the Year

By Newsroom
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:28am
Firefigher Christopher 'Burra' McHughes is one of four people in the running for the 2023 NSW Young Australian of the Year award. Picture supplied

For the past five years Christopher 'Burra' McHughes has worn the Fire and Rescue NSW uniform, dedicating himself to firefighting and fire risk mitigation, especially in First Nations communities.

