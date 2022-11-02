For the past five years Christopher 'Burra' McHughes has worn the Fire and Rescue NSW uniform, dedicating himself to firefighting and fire risk mitigation, especially in First Nations communities.
This week that dedication has been recognised, with Burra one of four people in the running for the 2023 NSW Young Australian of the Year award.
The respected on-call firefighter is a proud Murriwarri Ngemba Yuwaalaraay man hailing from Brewarrina, which has a 65 per cent Indigenous population.
Having previously served as a volunteer in the NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW State Emergency Service, Burra also currently works for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services as a First Nations Bushfire Safety Officer.
"To be a young Aboriginal man from western NSW and be a finalist for this award, it's very special to me and other people in my local community," Burra said.
"Hopefully it's inspiration for more Indigenous firefighters and land managers, so we can all better care for country and protect our natural environments."
During his firefighting career, Burra has led teams fighting remote fires, protecting sacred sites, and imparting knowledge in traditional land management.
This includes promoting cultural burns, which are cooler and slower than hazard reduction measures and seek to protect the health of certain animals and plants.
Burra's efforts have also helped improve trust in emergency services.
"When our firefighters engage with locals, and people see FRNSW present in their community, they're reassured that everything is okay and we're ready to help," Burra said.
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said Burra is an inspiration to everyone and it's no surprise he is being recognised on the national stage.
"Burra tirelessly shares his insights as a First Nations person, both to improve emergency services outcomes and support our rural and regional communities," said Commissioner Baxter.
"FRNSW appreciates Burra's extraordinary contributions to our agency and congratulates him on being recognised in this way.
"We wish him all the best in tonight's ceremony."
The winners across the four NSW Australian of the Year award categories will be declared at an event at Luna Park on Wednesday, November 2, and will vie for the national awards in Canberra on January 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.