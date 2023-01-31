Daily Liberal
Labor Party announces Josh Black as the candidate for the Dubbo electorate

Updated February 1 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:45am
Councillor Josh Black has been announced as the Labor party candidate for the 2023 State election. Picture supplied

NSW Labor have announced Dubbo councillor Josh Black, 45, as their candidate for the seat of Dubbo at the March state election.

Local News

