NSW Labor have announced Dubbo councillor Josh Black, 45, as their candidate for the seat of Dubbo at the March state election.
The high school teacher, farmer and former abattoir labourer has been a Dubbo local for nearly 40 years, and a councillor on Dubbo Regional Council for the past 13 months.
Councillor Josh Black is excited about the plans and positive policies for regional and rural NSW that a Chris Minns lead Labor Government would be able to deliver.
"So many people have told me that they are tired of the 12 long years of neglect, cuts, rorts, pork-barrelling, underfunding, inaction and sell-offs under the Liberal-National Government in areas as essential as health, education, affordable housing, roads, TAFE, agriculture, family and community services, the arts, pest animal and weed control, the environment, and crime and policing," Cr Black said.
"There is very little to show for the endless privatisation of public assets and services, other than a cost-of-living crisis and spiraling electricity prices."
Cr Black said if people want change then all they need to do is to change their vote in the lower and upper house.
"I believe the best possible outcome for the Dubbo electorate is a local representative who is a member of and able to advocate to a Chris Minns led government," he said.
Cr Black said that he had spent the last 13 months on Dubbo Regional Council fighting for more road funding.
READ MORE:
"The state of the roads was shocking before all the rain and speaks to the 12 years of neglect, underfunding and cost-shifting onto councils by the Liberal-National Government. Calls for decent funding have been ignored, I want to change that," he said.
As a teacher Cr Black said he was acutely aware of the teacher shortage crisis caused by "twelve years of Liberal National neglect" and is proud to be a member of a team with a plan.
Cr Black has also criticised the National parties failure to provide the promised Alcohol and Other Drug Residential Rehab Centre.
"The fact is, the National Party have begun taking regional NSW for granted, and after two years an no action on this promise, it's clear we need change," he said.
Cr Black has also welcomed Labor's plan to address the regional health crisis which being being deeply felt across his community.
"Dubbo needs a fresh start and only a Minns Labor government can deliver that," he said.
"I know this won't be an easy race but I will be out in the community every single day fighting for every single vote I can get because I believe now Dubbo deserves better."
